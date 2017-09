On September 4, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, signed an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on maintaining international information security. They signed it on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. The signing of this document once […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...