Press release on the meeting of Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia in Moscow, Shadrick Luwita

Autres articles
-
USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria
-
Le Sénégal lance le combat contre le cancer du col de l’utérus
-
Soudan du Sud : d’intenses combats aux alentours de Kodok forcent plus de 25 000 personnes à fuir sans la moindre aide humanitaire
-
South Sudan: Intense fighting around Kodok forces up to 25,000 people to flee without humanitarian support
-
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti
On April 28, the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia in Moscow, Shadrick Luwita, who presented his credentials. The conversation held included a substantive exchange of views on a range of issues for further […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...