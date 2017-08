On August 3, the sixth meeting of the Russian-Sudanese High-Level Working Committee took place at the Russian Foreign Ministry, involving Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bodganov and State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit. During the consultations, the parties paid […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...