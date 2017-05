Projected number of severely malnourished Somali children up 50 percent

The projected number of children who are or will be acutely malnourished has shot up by 50 per cent since the beginning of the year to 1.4 million, including over 275,000 who have or will suffer life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in 2017. Severely malnourished children are nine times more likely to die of killer diseases […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...