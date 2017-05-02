Projected number of severely malnourished Somali children up 50 percent

Autres articles
-
Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – April 2017
-
Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program Furthers its mission to help Arab Member Countries to achieve their full Trade Development Potential through two new projects, in cooperation between ITFC and ITC
-
UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit – MARS 2017 Call for Applications
-
Central African Republic: Armed Groups Target Civilians
-
New Permanent Representative of Tanzania Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
The projected number of children who are or will be acutely malnourished has shot up by 50 per cent since the beginning of the year to 1.4 million, including over 275,000 who have or will suffer life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in 2017. Severely malnourished children are nine times more likely to die of killer diseases […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...