Promoção dos setores-chave da Água, Energia e Alterações Climáticas em África: PAU – Candi daturas abertas a estudantes para o concurso 2017

New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance
Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
O Instituto Universitário Pan-Africano para as Ciências da Água e da Energia, incluindo Alterações Climáticas (PAUWES) ([http://PAUWES.Univ-Tlemcen.dz](http://pauwes.univ-tlemcen.dz/)) na Argélia contribui para a promoção do ensino superior e da investigação aplicada aos campos da água, energia e alterações climáticas – uma contribuição-chave para o desenvolvimento sustentável em… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/advancing-the-key-sectors-of-water-energy-and-climate-change-in-...
