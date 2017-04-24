Promoting U.S.-Egypt Collaboration in Science and Technology

Autres articles
-
Novidades para Antula: loja agropecuária, informática e projeto “Antula é jovem!”
-
Lancement de l’atelier interactif des femmes leaders malagasy sur leur participation aux processus décisionnels p olitiques ainsi qu’à l’affermissement de la démocratie apaisée à Madagascar
-
European Union (EU) Delegation hands over control of its social media accounts to Plan International Ghana child rights activists
-
Ghana, Kenya and Malawi to take part in WHO malaria vaccine pilot programme
-
Partnership between PARIS&Co and MEST
Meeting in Cairo April 23-24, the Board of Directors of the U.S.-Egypt Science and Technology Joint Fund continued a long tradition of U.S.-Egypt cooperation on high-impact research between Egyptian and American scientists by approving 15 joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, health, and water. The board also agreed to continue to dedicate a […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...