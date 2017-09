Prospection:21 entreprises chinoises à la conquête du Cameroun!

NAME LIST OF ENTERPRISE DELEGATES OF CPSSC DELEGATION

No.

COMPANY

MAIN BUSINESS

1 Bank of Beijing Banking, Financial Services

2 China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Engineering

3 Shangfeng Cement Co., Ltd. Cement, building materials prodction and sales

4 Hebei Construction Group Co., Ltd. Domestic and foreign construction project engineering and construction, equipment installation, etc.

5 China Railway 16th Bureau Group Co., Ltd





6 HUEYA Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. Project design and technical services, equipment and turnkey system provider for water treatment, solid waste disposal

and waste gas treatment projects

7 China Friendship Development International Engineering Design & Consultation Limited Liability Company (FDDC)

8 Ningbo Jiadehesu Guanye Technology Co., Ltd. PPR water pipes, bathroom products, ironwares, etc.

9

LONGi Nnew Energy Co., Ltd. Integrated service provider of solar power, providing solution for the whole process of solar power supply, conversion, distribution, optimization and value-added services

10 Anhui Siait Cable Group Co., Ltd. Electric wire and cable manufacturing

11 Suzhou Mike Textile PLC Textile product produce and selling

12 Danyang Tianlu Glasses E-Commerce Co., Ltd Optical and accessories sales, glasses information consultation service, self manage & distributor of all kinds of goods import and export business

13 TEAMS Engineering(Beijing) Co., Ltd. International contractors, Incorporating Engineering, Trade, Production and Investment

14 HaiNing United Socks Co., Ltd. Socks and knitwear processing, production and sales

15 Beijing Bridge Food Co., Ltd. Import and export of food

16 Bridge International Investment & Development Co. Ltd. Investment

17 Zhangjiagang Wanpeng Timber Co., Ltd. Logs and saw timber and relavant products, self manage & distributor of all kinds of goods import and export business

18 Kunlun International Security Groups Security & protection, security technology, security training & education, including mobile security, risk analysis, security consulting, crisis manage

19 RALID Information System Co.,Ltd. Computer information safety equipment manufacturing; security smart card equipment and system manufacturing; key management equipment and system manufacturing;integrated circuit manufacturing

20

Fazheng Group Education, medical services, real estate