Pursuit of Belt and Road Initiative "not to reinvent the wheel"

By Li Ning from People’s Daily
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that the pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative is not meant to reinvent the wheel.
"Rather, it aims to complement the development strategies of countries involved by leveraging their comparative strengths," Xi said in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
