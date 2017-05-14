Pursuit of Belt and Road not intends to form small group

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that in pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative, China has no intention to form a small group detrimental to stability.



"What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious co-existence," Xi said when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



Pursuit of the initiative will not resort to outdated geopolitical maneuvering, he said. "What we hope to achieve is a new model of win-win cooperation."



The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, consists of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along, and beyond, the ancient Silk Road trade routes.



So far, the initiative has won support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, of which over 40 have signed cooperation agreements with China.