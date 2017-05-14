Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Pursuit of Belt and Road not intends to form small group


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 14 Mai 2017 modifié le 14 Mai 2017 - 15:45

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that in pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative, China has no intention to form a small group detrimental to stability.
"What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious co-existence," Xi said when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.


By Li Ning from People’s Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that in pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative, China has no intention to form a small group detrimental to stability.

"What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious co-existence," Xi said when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Pursuit of the initiative will not resort to outdated geopolitical maneuvering, he said. "What we hope to achieve is a new model of win-win cooperation."

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, consists of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along, and beyond, the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

So far, the initiative has won support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, of which over 40 have signed cooperation agreements with China.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/05/2017

Am-Timan : Démenti des affirmations faisant écho des chutes d'élèves de l'école Al-Fallah

Am-Timan : Démenti des affirmations faisant écho des chutes d'élèves de l'école Al-Fallah

Tchad : Un nouveau directeur de la justice militaire nommé par décret Tchad : Un nouveau directeur de la justice militaire nommé par décret 13/05/2017

Populaires

Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen

14/05/2017

Am-Timan : Démenti des affirmations faisant écho des chutes d'élèves de l'école Al-Fallah

13/05/2017

Tchad : Utilisation nuisible des réseaux sociaux ?

14/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ?

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ?

DJIBOUTI - Liberté de la presse: quel bilan dresser de la presse Djiboutienne ? DJIBOUTI - Liberté de la presse: quel bilan dresser de la presse Djiboutienne ? 05/05/2017 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 13/05/2017 - Firdos Ahmat

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien 12/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.