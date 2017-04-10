Red Cross Red Crescent Pan African Conference calls for more investment in community resilience and localization of humanitarian aid

Autres articles
-
IMF Executive Board Approves US$ 151.03 Million under the ECF Arrangement for Benin
-
La Conférence panafricaine de la Croix-Rouge et du Croissant-Rouge appelle à plus d’investissements dans la résilience communautaire et la localisation de l’aide humanitaire
-
Italian investment coming to Zambia
-
Humanitarian Coordinator demands immediate end to attacks on civilians, aid workers
-
Shark fins found aboard foreign fishing vessels during Greenpeace – Guinea patrol
Today (April 9), leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) gather in Abidjan for the organization’s 9th Africa Regional Conference. The conference, which takes place every four years, is an opportunity for Red Cross and Red Crescent members to discuss humanitarian challenges facing Africa, to exchange ideas and experiences, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...