Regional Government heads and international industry leaders to gather in Accra to discuss opportunities for West African fertilizer and agribusiness trade

The [West Africa Fertilizer Agribusiness conference](http://www.westafricafertilizer.com/) ([www.WestAfricaFertilizer.com](http://www.westafricafertilizer.com/)) is being organised by CRU Events ([www.CRUgroup.com/events](http://www.crugroup.com/events)) and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) on 10-12 July at the Movenpick Hotel Accra. It comes at a time when the Ghanaian fertilizer… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/regional-government-heads-and-internationa...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...