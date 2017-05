The 2017 Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) ended in Addis Ababa Friday with participants adopting an outcome document to take to the 2017 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), which will be convened in New York in July under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The outcome document speaks […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...