The United Nations in South Africa has learned with great sadness that the remains of UNICEF colleague, Charlotte (Nana Yaa) Nikoi, have been found within the Table Mountain area in Cape Town, South Africa, last week. The United Nations family is deeply saddened by the news and wishes to express its condolences to her family […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...