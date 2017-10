Members of the media, who wish to attend and cover the centenary celebration of Oliver Reginald Tambo that will be held on 27 October 2017 at Nkantolo village outside Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, are advised to apply for accreditation. To apply for media accreditation, kindly complete all the fields in the online registration form […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...