Resilient Chinese economy appeals to foreign investors

By Li Yan (People's Daily Online) Foreign investors are becoming more optimistic about the increasingly open Chinese market after acknowledging the stability and resilience of the country’s economy.

It is expected that in one or two years, China will attract more global investments.

The Bank of England said in a latest report that driven by domestic and global demand, China’s economy secured 6.9 percent growth in the first half of this year, which was higher than expected.

Based on the fourth-quarter growth of last year, the bank believes that China’s economy has shrugged off risks in the past two years and begun to stabilize.

Denmark’s Danske Bank noted that China’s domestic demand for real estate has managed to maintain strong growth under tightened policies, according to a latest report that included in-depth analyses on the tenacity of Chinese economy.

In addition to industrial data, price reversion of staple commodities in June and July, especially metal price, also showed that China’s economic growth is driven by tenacity and strong impetus. The rise in price is seen as the result of China’s infrastructure construction and steady growth of large-scale enterprises, analysts pointed out.

United Bank of Switzerland said the key to understand the impetus for China’s economic growth lies in the fact that the country’s domestic credit and loan efficiency have been substantially elevated. The bank thinks China’s economic demand has been boosted jointly by the recovery of real estate sector and the rise of exports.

Meanwhile, after iron and steel overcapacity was cut under the supply-side structural reform, more financial resources have been saved to support emerging industries, the bank said. As a result, companies burdened by heavy debts, especially mining companies and raw material providers, started to eye obvious income and profit increase and become less dependent on debts and bank loans.

The bank thinks Chinese local governments are likewise to rely less on debts and bank loans as their finance and means of fund raising have been further disciplined.

Moody's Investors Service recently changed its outlook on China's banking system from negative to stable, saying the improved situation reflects the stabilization of soured debt after China’s crackdown on shadow banking.

Andy Seaman, chief investment officer at Stratton Street Capital who has long studied the Chinese market, noted that China’s economy is undergoing a positive transformation from investment-led growth to a model increasingly driven by consumption.

During the transformation, though the Chinese government tightened policies, the country's real estate sector and related departments still demonstrated strong tenacity, he continued.





