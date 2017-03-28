Revision of the Implementation Plans for the International Peace Cooperation Assignment for United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan

Japan has dispatched staff officers and Ground Self Defense Force (GSDF) engineering unit to UNMISS (United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan) since November 2011 and January 2012 respectively. In South Sudan, the increase of the force level of UNMISS through the establishment of Regional Protection Force (RPF) with approximately 4,000 personnel has […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...