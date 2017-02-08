Riskmap 2017: A Year of Acute Uncertainty for Business

Autres articles
-
Employment of Members of the SANDF during the Opening of Parliament
-
Kenya: Italy signs UNDP Contribution Agreement for “Strengthening the Electoral Process in Kenya” (SEPK) progr amme
-
IMF Statement on Tunisia
-
Déclaration du FMI sur la Tunisie
-
Silvertree acquires Nigeria’s TopCheck, forming Africa’s largest price comparison group
– Challenge to globalisation and free trade highlighted by US election and Brexit referendum ushers in a year of heightened strategic uncertainty for business – The distinction for businesses between domestic markets perceived as safe and foreign markets perceived as challenging has become marginal as risks increasingly come home through political, cyber and terrorism threats […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...