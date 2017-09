The Land Policy Initiative (LPI), in partnership with the government of Rwanda, will on September 5, 2017, conduct a day-long national validation workshop for more than 20 participants in Kigali on the pilot project to mainstream land policy and governance in the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP). Key officials from the ministries of land […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...