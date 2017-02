Rwandan Journalist Johnson Kanamugire Wins APO Group Invitation to Cover One of the World’s Largest Events for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Dubai

APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), the advisory firm for companies entering the African market or expanding their presence in Africa, and owner of Africa Wire® and MENA Wire®, the press release distribution services dedicated to Africa and the Middle East, today announced that Journalist Johnson Kanamugire (@K_Ugire) from Rwanda has won APO Group’s invitation to cover the… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...