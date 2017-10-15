SITA technology to drive expansion at Ghana’s new International terminal

[SITA](http://www.sita.aero/) ([www.SITA.aero](http://www.sita.aero/)) is providing its world-class passenger and baggage processing technology as well as its airport management solutions to Ghana’s new Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, helping cement the airport’s position as a vital regional hub. Ghana’s largest airport is expanding its capacity to meet significant growth… Read more on https://sita.africa-newsroom.com/press/sita-technology-to-drive-expansion-at-ghanas-new-in...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...