Saara Helondo invited to a sports management course to Germany

Autres articles
-
Revision of the Implementation Plans for the International Peace Cooperation Assignment for United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan
-
FAO realiza Seminário sobre Agricultura de Conservação em Moçambique
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Livestock Feeds Plc
-
UNICEF and partners assist more than 145,000 people in famine-hit areas of South Sudan
-
Avis aux médias – Signature de contrats de subvention – Réponse de l’UE post cyclone Enawo
The organisation, financing and marketing of sports as well as event and human resources management are crucial pillars for the growth and success of sports in a country. As part of the foreign cultural and educational policy of the German Foreign Office, the Sports Faculty of the University of Leipzig thus offers a 4-month course […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...