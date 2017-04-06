Samsung rejoint le programme de licences HEVC Advance

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Prestige Assurance Plc
-
German Government, German Football Association, FIFA and Namibia kick off new cooperation programme: Sports fields for 14 000 young people
-
MONUSCO deplores the ongoing hostilities and escalating violence in the Kasais
-
Facebook moves into larger South Africa premises as African growth accelerates
-
#WCFGenevaWeek 2017 summoned participants from 30 countries who discussed: Fake News, Reputation, Diplomacy, South Sudan, Global Communities, CSR, VR and AI, Startups, and Education in Communications
HEVC Advance annonce l'entrée de Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. comme concédant et titulaire de brevets au sein du programme de licences HEVC Advance BOSTON, 5 avril 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, un administrateur de licences indépendant, a annoncé aujourd'hui que Samsung...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-re...
Source : http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-re...