Sasikala should not suffer prison term when D/A no more offence in India, hence should file review petition

Sub:- (i)- When Rs ~ 2,500 Lakh Crore (Trillion) illegal income technically Disproportionate Assets (D/A) allowed to remain with ~ 1 million Indians, how can Sasikala be sent to jail for so-called D/A (ii)- Sasikala should file Review Petition in Supreme Court under Article 14, 137, 142 of Constitution read with 482 of CrPC



----- Entire world must be laughing at India that Chief Minister (of the Indian State of Tamilnadu) in waiting Sasikala is being sent to jail for D/A as reported at :-

http://www.news18.com/news/india/chinnamma-sasikala-convicted-in-da-case-sentenced-to-4-years-in-jail-1348842.html



whereas on the contrary ~ 1 million Indians are being allowed to keep D/A of ~ 2,500 Trillion (which was illegally declared between 2008 and 2014 as agriculture income) as was shown on a TV channel in March, 2016 and was discussed in Indian Parliament the next day (and which should fetch Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion Income Tax) and as is mentioned at :-

http://www.alwihdainfo.com/During-on-going-elections-also-If-opposition-does-not-highlight-Rs-1000-Tr-v-s-2-Tr-issue-India-has-no-future_a48651.html



Therefore Sasikala should not suffer prison term when D/A is no more an offence in India hence Sasikala should file review petition in Supreme Court under Article 14, 137, 142 of Constitution read with 482 of CrPC related to denial of equality before law and inherent power of the Court of Records (regarding review, complete justice etc).



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India