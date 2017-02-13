Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Sasikala should not suffer prison term when D/A no more offence in India, hence should file review petition


Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 14 Février 2017 modifié le 14 Février 2017 - 08:33


Bengaluru, India

Autres articles
Sub:- (i)- When Rs ~ 2,500 Lakh Crore (Trillion) illegal income technically Disproportionate Assets (D/A) allowed to remain with ~ 1 million Indians, how can Sasikala be sent to jail for so-called D/A (ii)- Sasikala should file Review Petition in Supreme Court under Article 14, 137, 142 of Constitution read with 482 of CrPC

----- Entire world must be laughing at India that Chief Minister (of the Indian State of Tamilnadu) in waiting Sasikala is being sent to jail for D/A as reported at :-
http://www.news18.com/news/india/chinnamma-sasikala-convicted-in-da-case-sentenced-to-4-years-in-jail-1348842.html

whereas on the contrary ~ 1 million Indians are being allowed to keep D/A of ~ 2,500 Trillion (which was illegally declared between 2008 and 2014 as agriculture income) as was shown on a TV channel in March, 2016 and was discussed in Indian Parliament the next day (and which should fetch Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion Income Tax) and as is mentioned at :-
http://www.alwihdainfo.com/During-on-going-elections-also-If-opposition-does-not-highlight-Rs-1000-Tr-v-s-2-Tr-issue-India-has-no-future_a48651.html

Therefore Sasikala should not suffer prison term when D/A is no more an offence in India hence Sasikala should file review petition in Supreme Court under Article 14, 137, 142 of Constitution read with 482 of CrPC related to denial of equality before law and inherent power of the Court of Records (regarding review, complete justice etc).

Regards

Hem Raj Jain
(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)
Bengaluru, India


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 13 Février 2017 - 01:06 The boy who started the Syrian War tells his story

Dimanche 12 Février 2017 - 03:17 BBC Africa debates “fake news” in Malawi

Dimanche 12 Février 2017 - 01:13 Africa EU and ITC launch job, entrepreneurship initiative for youth in the Gambia

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/02/2017

Tchad : Des partis d'opposition auraient la solution face à la crise budgétaire!

Tchad : Des partis d'opposition auraient la solution face à la crise budgétaire!

Tchad : Un journaliste nommé président du Haut Conseil de la Communication Tchad : Un journaliste nommé président du Haut Conseil de la Communication 13/02/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Comment a été créée la garde présidentielle

13/02/2017

Guerre Tchad-Libye : Le sort du pilote qui refusa de transporter les bombes de Kadhafi

13/02/2017

Tchad : Nagoum Yamassoum devient Secrétaire général de la Présidence

13/02/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : L'indignation après des actes de tortures et barbaries commis sur trois jeunes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/02/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Somalia ha nolato : Et si la victoire de M. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo à l’élection présidentielle était le prélude de la renaissance de la Somalie ?

Somalia ha nolato : Et si la victoire de M. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo à l’élection présidentielle était le prélude de la renaissance de la Somalie ?

Election présidentielle française : Après Hillary Clinton, des "médias étrangers" ciblent Emmanuel Macron Election présidentielle française : Après Hillary Clinton, des "médias étrangers" ciblent Emmanuel Macron 11/02/2017 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

ANALYSE - 12/02/2017 - Aliou TALL

Lettre ouverte à Donald TRUMP et aux américains : Je suis musulman, pas terroriste !

Lettre ouverte à Donald TRUMP et aux américains : Je suis musulman, pas terroriste !

Centrafrique : Bangui encore en crise, PK5, une étrange affaire, décryptage Centrafrique : Bangui encore en crise, PK5, une étrange affaire, décryptage 10/02/2017 - Michal Mamadou & Albert Mahamat FALL

REACTION - 09/02/2017 - Associations de la Diaspora Patriotique camerounaise

Ô sacrés Lions Indomptables du Cameroun ! Félicitations patriotiques de la diaspora camerounaise du Benelux

Ô sacrés Lions Indomptables du Cameroun ! Félicitations patriotiques de la diaspora camerounaise du Benelux

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde 06/02/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2016 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.