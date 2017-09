United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Radhia Achouri of Tunisia as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Cairo, covering Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Ms. Achouri assumed her duties on 4 September. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Achouri served since 2014 as Director of the Public Information Office and Spokesperson for the United […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...