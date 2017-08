United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ruby Sandhu-Rojon as his new Deputy Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel. Ms. Sandhu-Rojon succeeds Hiroute Guebre Sellassie, who completed her assignment on 6 August 2017. The Secretary-General is grateful for Ms. Guebre Sellassie’s accomplishments as Special Envoy for the Sahel and later […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...