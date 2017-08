Press Statement attributable to Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State: On behalf of the United States of America, our best wishes to the people of Gabon on the occasion of the Gabonese Republic’s 57th Independence Day. The United States values its partnership with Gabon and will continue to support the Gabonese people in strengthening democracy, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...