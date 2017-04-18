Alwihda Info
Secretary’s Remarks: On the Occasion of the Republic of Zimbabwe’s National Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Press Statement by Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State: On behalf of the citizens of the United States, congratulations to the people of Zimbabwe who celebrate 37 years of independence on April 18. The United States shares common values with the Zimbabwean people, including a belief in a more democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe. In the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


