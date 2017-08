The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack of 30 July 2017 perpetrated by Al Shabaab against the Ugandan contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Garyowein, Lower Shabelle in Somalia in which twelve soldiers were killed and seven were injured during a joint patrol with […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...