The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place today, 26 May 2017, on a bus traveling to a monastery in Minya, Egypt, where at least 28 people were killed and dozens were injured, including children. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...