Security Council and region must ‘speak with one voice,’ end suffering in South Sudan – UN chief

United Nations [Secretary-General](https://www.un.org/sg/en) António Guterres today stressed the need for the leadership of South Sudan to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities, restore the peace process and ensure unrestricted humanitarian access in order to pull the world’s youngest country back from the abyss, and back from a widening famine. “All the optimism that accompanied the… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...