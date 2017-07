UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour will visit Liberia from 1 to 3 August, seeking to mobilise support for the establishment of a UN Human Rights Office in the country following the forthcoming closure of the UN Mission in Liberia in March 2018. During his visit, Gilmour will meet with Government and civil […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...