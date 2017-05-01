Senior UN Official warns of destabilizing consequences in increasingly overlooked crisis in Mali

Autres articles
-
South Africa and Zimbabwe hold a trade and investment seminar at the (ZITF)
-
Canada: Le gouvernement élimine la résidence permanente conditionnelle pour les époux et les partenaires
-
Mali: l'armée française a tué ou capturé une vingtaine de djihadistes
-
L'Arabie saoudite démantèle un réseau terroriste dangereux
-
Soudan du Sud : le chef de l'ONU demande aux belligérants de cesser les hostilités
Following a three-day mission to Mali last week, the Director of Operations for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, John Ging, today drew attention to the complex emergency in Mali and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a direct result of the conflict. Humanitarian and development needs are escalating across the country, with the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...