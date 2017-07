Seychelles and other small island developing countries were active at the United Nations in New York as the UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) reviewed the sustainable development goal (SDG) on oceans. The HLPF oversees the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development and the associated 17 SDGs under the auspices of the United Nations […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...