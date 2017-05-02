Seychelles and Cuba to Enhance Cooperation in Disaster Risk and Management

Autres articles
-
ECA hosts workshop for policymakers on IPCC activities and findings
-
President Faure Meets President Castro
-
Un transporteur de Boko Haram arrêté
-
Buhari assures workers of speedy passage of National Minimum wage
-
Le HCR met en place un pont aérien vers l'Angola pour aider les réfugiés récemment arrivés de RDC
In the margins of his State Visit in Cuba, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure also held discussions with Colonel Luis Angel Macareno Veliz, the Deputy Head of the Nations Civil Defense General Staff responsible for Disaster Risk Management. Accompanied by other Cuban partnering agencies such as Ministry of Science, Technology […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...