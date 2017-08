Kaspersky Lab ([www.Kaspersky.co.za](http://www.kaspersky.co.za/)) experts have discovered a backdoor planted in a server management software product used by hundreds of large businesses around the world. When activated, the backdoor allows attackers to download further malicious modules or steal data. Kaspersky Lab has alerted NetSarang, the vendor of the affected software, and it has promptly removed… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...