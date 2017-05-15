Alwihda Info
She Leads Africa launches accelerator for women-run businesses with Work in Progress! Alliance


15 Mai 2017


[She Leads Africa](http://sheleadsafrica.org/) ([http://SheLeadsAfrica.org](http://sheleadsafrica.org/)) has just opened applications for the 2017 She Leads Africa Accelerator, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs. SLA’s 2017 Accelerator will take place in 4 locations across Nigeria – Abuja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland,… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/she-leads-africa-launches-accelerator-for-women...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


