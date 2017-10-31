Shia Waqf Board Chairman unnecessarily offending Indian Muslims over Babri-Mosque











Par Hem Raj Jain - 1 Novembre 2017



Bengaluru, India Sub:- Out of unfounded fear of communal riots, Waseem Rizvi unnecessarily betraying Indian Muslims & Islam



---Chairman of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on October 31, 2017 and gave a press statement that “I met Gurudev Sri Sri ji and insisted that the Ram Temple should be built on the Ram Janmbhoomi site itself and that there was no need to construct a mosque there. The mosque should come up in a Muslim-dominated locality, if required, as there are already enough of them to cater to the Muslim population in Ayodhya and Faizabad.” Rizvi further said that if Ram Mandir is not build at disputed site then horrible communal riots will take place all over India in which ordinary Muslims will be killed en-mass and not ‘Mullahs’ (Muslim religious leaders who are insisting on their legal right to construct Masjid at disputed site.) .



There is every chance of communal riots in case disputed site is given to Muslims as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Prez-PM-should-initiate-process-of-inviting-UNPKF-in-case-of-highly-likely-as-per-ruling-BJP-MP-civil-war-in-India_a52279.html . But this fear is unfounded if Muslims (including Wassem Rizvi) moves Supreme Court of India (SCI) to ask Government of India (GOI) to request UN for keeping ‘UN Peace Keeping Force’ (UNPKF) ready and make it available to India at short notice of few days, in case of large scale communal riots in India.(when India sends its military to other countries as a part of UNPKF then there is no reason why UNPKF can’t come to India for keeping peace)..



Rizvi should understand that if you want to suppress some community then best way is to suppress its religion. It is not a matter of coincidence that only after demolition of Babri Masjid the BJP / Sangh Parivar succeeded in suppressing Indian Muslim. Now Ram Mandir – Babri Masjid dispute is not a matter of religious rituals, practices etc but is a question of rule of law in India. Mutual agreement between Hindus and Muslims about disputed site could have happened before December 6, 1992 (the day on which Babri Masji was demolished by Sangh Parivar). Now after demolishing Babri-Masjid and after killing thousands of Muslims since 1992 till date (including in Muslim Massacre of 2002 in Gujarat) Hindus can’t expect Muslims to be generous and accommodating. This is the reason that Sunni Muslims and majority of Shia Muslims too want this matter to be decided by court verdict and not by - mutual agreement, which is nothing but Hindus becoming over-smart as explained above and arm-twisting of Muslims by Hindus (Here it is pertinent to add that because Muslims did not move SCI for the restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri Masjid hence communal Hindus got emboldened and perpetrated said communal riots etc against Muslims).



Rizvi should also know that India and world of 2017 is not same as it was in 1992 (when Babri Masjid was demolished) to 2002 (when massacre of thousands of Muslims took place in Gujarat). In present times global Jihadi terrorist like ISIS, Al-Qaeda etc are waiting to exploit any serious grievances of Muslims in order to carry out terrorism in such countries. If leaders of Indian Muslims capitulate to arm-twisting by Hindus (by way of accepting out of court settlement for Babri Masjid) then it will pave the way for the entry of global Jihadis in India taking advantage of disgruntled Muslims and this will have potential of increased terrorist activities by Jihadis all over India (especially given the fact that Rohingya crisis and Kashmir problem are already inviting Jihadis in and around India)..



Everybody (including Hindus) knows that SCI judgment in this case will come in favor of Muslims for the simple reason that Hindus have built their case on the premise that Lord Rama was born at disputed site whereas according to Muslims this is not true because most authentic religious book of Hindus about Lord Ram (the ‘Ram Charit Manas’ which was written by Goswami Tulsidas after Babri-Masjid was built) does say that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya but there is no mention in Ram Charit Manas that Lord Rama was born at disputed site.



As for Sri Sri Ravishankar, he is a well-meaning Saint but tries to meddle in serious disputes without understanding the nature of disputes. This year Sri Sri tried to solve chronic & gory Kashmir dispute also, by talking to Kashmiris but could not succeeded because Sri Sri grossly underestimated the nature of Kashmir problem.



Therefore Waseem Rizvi should desist from poisoning the atmosphere in India and should wait for SCI judgment in Babri Masjid case and should (along with other Muslim leaders both Shia and Sunnis) file two writ petitions and application in SCI :-



(i)- In the interest of avoiding the lowering of the authority of SCI a writ petition and an application in SCI for getting status-quo-ante restored [under section 2 (C ) (i) read with section 15 of Contempt of Court Act 1971] of Babri Masjid which was demolished in presence of the Observer of SCI.



(ii)- For directing GOI to request UN to keep UNPKF ready in case Union and States Governments of Hindu majority India finds it difficult to control the rioting Hindus (on the instigation of Sangh Parivar) in case (A)- SCI judgment goes in favor (which is almost certain) of Muslims and (B)- while restoring the status-quo-ante of Babri Masjid



It is hoped that Waseem Rizvi will realize that this matter of Rule of law effects every citizen of India and if Muslims allow themselves to be cowed-down by high handed Hindus (under the influence of Sangh Parivar) and agree for out of court settlement then it will be fatally harmful for Indian State. Therefore Rizvi should rise to occasion and should endeavor to file above mentioned writ petitions and application in SCI so that Muslims can proudly tell the world that they are more concerned about the good health of secular democratic Indian Republic compared to any other community.



Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India



