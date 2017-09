– Identified priority activities to strengthen transmission grid – In dialogue with key stakeholders for areas of collaboration and support for Oil & Gas sector development – Actively investigating best option to establish a local presence based on business sustainability Siemens ([www.Siemens.com](http://www.siemens.com/)) has made positive strides in collaboration with the Ugandan government and… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...