1. On June 20, following the Japan-Republic of Guinea Summit Meeting held in Tokyo, Mr. Hisanobu Hasama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Guinea, and H.E. Mr. Senkoun Sylla, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to Japan, signed and exchanged notes concerning 200 million yen in grant aid […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...