Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Silvertree Internet Holdings appoints ex Reckitt emerging markets CEO Freddy Caspers as Chairman and invests over 15M USD into Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Août 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa’s leading Internet Platform, Cape Town-based Silvertree Internet Holdings (Silvertree, [www.Silvertree.holdings](http://www.silvertree.holdings/)) has recently reached the milestone of over USD 15m (approx. ZAR 200m) channeled into African consumer-focused technology companies since inception in 2014. The portfolio has achieved an average >200% annual revenue growth, helped by fast-growing… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/silvertree-internet-holdings-appoints-ex-reckitt...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/08/2017

Moundou : Des opposants refoulés, une prétendue grenade saisie dans un véhicule (CTDDH)

Moundou : Des opposants refoulés, une prétendue grenade saisie dans un véhicule (CTDDH)

Tchad : D'innovantes propositions de la Médiature pour rapprocher citoyen et administration Tchad : D'innovantes propositions de la Médiature pour rapprocher citoyen et administration 05/08/2017

Populaires

Libye: Une femme tchadienne égorgée par son mari

07/08/2017

République de Djibouti : Les vidéos Facebook, nouveau phénomène de société en vogue

07/08/2017

Nouvel acte d'outrage à un symbole d'un Etat souverain perpétré par un nervis polisarien à Bordeaux (France)

07/08/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : D'innovantes propositions de la Médiature pour rapprocher citoyen et administration
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2017 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim, journaliste, SG du MoDeL

République de Djibouti : Les vidéos Facebook, nouveau phénomène de société en vogue

République de Djibouti : Les vidéos Facebook, nouveau phénomène de société en vogue

Islam : meilleure religion au monde [p1], par Kamal Znidar Islam : meilleure religion au monde [p1], par Kamal Znidar 04/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

ANALYSE - 17/07/2017 - Aliou TALL

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

Des étudiants africains deviennent SDF en France : La responsabilité du bail précaire

Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! Nationalité française : un parcours du combattant ! 13/07/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/08/2017 - Kadji Elie, Président

Cameroun : Pour le CODE, le séjour aux USA et en Europe des cadres du pouvoir de Yaoundé sur le problème anglophone est une pure diversion

Cameroun : Pour le CODE, le séjour aux USA et en Europe des cadres du pouvoir de Yaoundé sur le problème anglophone est une pure diversion

République de Djibouti : Cri de cœur pour trois jeunes comédiens Djiboutiens embastillés République de Djibouti : Cri de cœur pour trois jeunes comédiens Djiboutiens embastillés 27/07/2017 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim, journaliste, SG du MoDeL

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.