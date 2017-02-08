Alwihda Info
Silvertree acquires Nigeria’s TopCheck, forming Africa’s largest price comparison group


8 Février 2017


Silvertree Internet Holdings ([http://Silvertree.holdings](http://silvertree.holdings/)), Africa’s leading Internet platform, has acquired Nigerian price comparison site TopCheck ([https://Topcheck.com.ng](https://topcheck.com.ng/)) for an undisclosed amount. TopCheck is Nigeria’s leading price comparison site for financial services offering free online comparison for insurance products, loans,… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/silvertree-acquires-nigerias-topcheck-forming-africas-l...

