English News

So Cute! 36 New-born Panda Cubs Debut in SW China


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 19 Octobre 2017 modifié le 19 Octobre 2017 - 00:28

By Hou Lulu from People’s Daily

A total of 36 adorable giant panda cubs born in 2017 made their debut in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Oct. 13.

The cubs are part of the 42 cubs born this year at bases of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP). There are 15 sets of twins among those cubs.

The center said that it has set a new record in artificial breeding of giant pandas, with the survival rate of the baby cubs reaching 98 percent.

