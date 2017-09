– Launch complete in Ivory Coast and Senegal – Launch planned by the end of 2017 in Ghana and in Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Togo and Guinea in 2018 – Target: to open one million wallets in the next three years, to double Societe Generale’s individual customer base in sub-Saharan Africa and create a network of […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...