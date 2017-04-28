Somalia: $100 cash grants will help 55,000 families overcome drought

Autres articles
-
USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria
-
Le Sénégal lance le combat contre le cancer du col de l’utérus
-
Soudan du Sud : d’intenses combats aux alentours de Kodok forcent plus de 25 000 personnes à fuir sans la moindre aide humanitaire
-
South Sudan: Intense fighting around Kodok forces up to 25,000 people to flee without humanitarian support
-
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti
Drought-stricken families in rural Somalia have been given a lifeline via $100 cash grants to see them through lean times brought on by severe drought. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) this week provided the grants to more than 55,000 homes around Baidoa to help families cope during a time of emergency needs. […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...