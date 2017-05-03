Somalia: Rights Priorities for New Government

Autres articles
New EU funding will provide essential nutrition treatment for 130,000 children under the age of five in Ethiopia
France – Libye ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
Aide humanitaire de l’Union européenne à Madagascar : 20 milliards d’ariary en 2017 pour répondre aux besoins s uite au passage du cyclone Enawo et aux effets de la sécheresse sur l’insécurité alimentaire dans le Sud
Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick to visit Cairo and Beirut
Africa’s CEOs seize the opportunities that uncertainty brings
[Somalia's](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8-%3b384-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&RI=4368207&Preview=False&DistributionActionID=127493&Action=Follow+Link) new government should ensure that the security forces are accountable and improve protection of the most vulnerable people, Human Rights Watch said today in a [10-point report on human rights priorities](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8-%3b384-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&#...
