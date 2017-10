Sonangol EP (www.Sonangol.co.ao), along with several oil operators, attended a meeting today convened by the President of Angola, João Lourenço. The meeting follows a statement issued by the operators to the President of the Executive, who have identified several matters related to their investment strategies and operations in Angola, which are seen as relevant to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...