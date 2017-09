The disappearance of Ettore Majorana, considered to be the greatest twentieth century Italian physicist, which occurred in March 1938 on a ferry trip between Palermo and Naples, is one of the biggest Italian mysteries of the last hundred years. This genius from Sicily will be brought back to life in the docufilm entitled “Unfindable” (“Nessuno […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...