South Sudan “Open for Business” as First International Law Firm Enters Juba

– Pan-African law group Centurion (www.CenturionLawFirm.com) and South Sudanese firm Awatkeer enter strategic alliance – Centurion is the first international law firm to establish a presence in Juba, plans to begin work with Awatkeer serving government, private and NGO clients immediately – Partners recognize the need for quality, pro-business legal services in South Sudan and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...