Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions’ (SACAU) Young Agripreneurs Forum gets the inside track on mecha nization and agriculture at AGCO Future Farm, Zambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juillet 2017


AGCO ([www.AGCOcorp.com](http://www.agcocorp.com/)), Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, welcomed delegates from 11 countries attending the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions’ (SACAU) Young Agripreneurs Forum to its Future Farm in Zambia for an in-depth three-day programme covering farm mechanization… Read more on https://agco.africa-newsroom.com/press/southern-african-confederation-of-agricult...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


