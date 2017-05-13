Space cooperation expands China’s Belt and Road ‘circle of friends’











China has primarily formed a satellite communication service system composed of fixed communication broadcast, mobile communication and data relay. It has 17 orbiting communications satellites for civil and commercial use and nearly 300 transponders to extend service to countries in South Asia, Africa, Europe and America.

By Feng Hua from People’s Daily China is expanding its “circle of friends” among the Belt and Road countries by taking an active role in serving those countries with advanced space technologies.



Taking the development opportunity brought by the Belt and Road Initiative, China has accelerated the construction and application of the Space Information Corridor in terms of earth observation, communications and broadcast, navigation and positioning.



To date, the country has signed 98 inter-governmental and inter-departmental agreements with 30 countries and 3 international organizations, including 23 pacts with 11 countries along the route. Sound cooperation mechanisms to promote governmental and commercial cooperation have also been established.



The country, so far, has delivered communication satellite services to 30 countries and regions around the globe.



For instance, the China Brazil Earth Resources Satellite, a series of remote sensing satellites, has provided data for territorial resources surveys, forestry, agriculture and other sectors for South American countries.



China has also launched the Fengyun weather satellite series to receive and distribute data for 19 countries such as Indonesia, Laos and Thailand. The satellites have proven effective in meteorological monitoring as well as in disaster prevention and control.



The country is constantly improving its satellite navigation system as well. The Beidou system, for instance, can give ASEAN countries located in low latitudes a precise positioning of around 5 meters.



Additionally, China has eyed major breakthroughs in satellite navigation sector via cooperation and exchanges with countries and regional organizations like Russia, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia. The country’s satellite navigation system is scheduled to cover all countries along the Belt and Road by 2018.



China’s space technology achievements are serving the Belt and Road countries via a series of specific projects.



Huang Shaobin, director of data application center of Headquarters Association of Asia-Pacific Economic Trade Limited, said that China’s remote satellites have played an important role in agricultural monitoring and disaster prevention and control for ASEAN countries.



The satellite data have proven useful for logistics management application in Cambodia, precision management in Laos’ agriculture and forestry industries, as well as precision management and operation of Singapore’s ports, Huang added.



A national planning for future civil space infrastructure has indicated that 20 or more communication satellites will be developed and sent to the space.



Currently, the China National Space Administration is discussing possibilities for a network featuring space and ground integration, which is expected to enormously boost China’s capability to providing satellite service to the Belt and Road countries.



